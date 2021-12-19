Lawmakers call for better communication from Navy regarding tainted water crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Hawaii State Legislature are calling for better communication between the Navy and the public regarding the tainted water crisis.

Lawmakers met with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Meredith Berger on Saturday.

Legislators said they made specific recommendations to the Navy, including speaking to the media and community on a daily basis.

“The main point was expressing to the under secretary how critical it is for local residents to be informed as well as Navy personnel,” said State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, who is also a chair on the Senate Committee on Health.

“We’re all one community, so we should all be treated and informed accordingly.”

The members of the legislature also expressed disappointment that the Navy is opposing Gov. David Ige’s order to suspend all operations on Red Hill.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.