Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lawmakers call for better communication from Navy regarding tainted water crisis

red hill
red hill(Naalehu Anthony)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Hawaii State Legislature are calling for better communication between the Navy and the public regarding the tainted water crisis.

Lawmakers met with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Meredith Berger on Saturday.

Legislators said they made specific recommendations to the Navy, including speaking to the media and community on a daily basis.

DIGITAL SPECIAL: Contamination in Navy’s water system a crisis decades in the making

“The main point was expressing to the under secretary how critical it is for local residents to be informed as well as Navy personnel,” said State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, who is also a chair on the Senate Committee on Health.

“We’re all one community, so we should all be treated and informed accordingly.”

The members of the legislature also expressed disappointment that the Navy is opposing Gov. David Ige’s order to suspend all operations on Red Hill.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige urged residents to take precautions and to get vaccinated or a booster shot amid...
Governor urges vigilance, precautions amid ‘alarming’ surge in COVID infections
Lines were long Friday at a COVID test site at Honolulu's airport.
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans, with some getting tested beforehand
A cellphone video shows a store employee thwarting a would-be shoplifter
Amid surge in bold thefts, community rallies around store clerk at center of viral video
An Oahu grand jury has indicted 6 men after an attempted takeover at the Office of Hawaiian...
6 men accused of violent takeover of OHA headquarters indicted on multiple felonies
Neighbors in Napili complain the structure dwarfs the community and say a “Stop Work Order”...
Maui County orders landowners to stop construction on monster home

Latest News

Authorities said 32-year-old Brae Sales allegedly killed Keith Zalonka.
Police arrest murder suspect after body found in Kahaluu
Lines were long Friday at a COVID test site at Honolulu's airport.
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans, with some getting tested beforehand
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 707 new infections, 3 COVID-related deaths
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Oahu and Maui as bands of heavy...
Flood advisory canceled for Hawaii Island, Oahu