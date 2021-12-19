Increasing trade winds, more showers just ahead

Trade winds will become locally breezy, with clouds and showers favoring the usual windward and mauka areas. Winds will increase Monday with more widespread showers as a weakening cold front drops in from the north. Wetter weather -- including a chance of heavy rain for windward areas -- is possible as a moist airmass is lifted northward over the islands Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly into Friday.

In surf, a northwest swell is declining with a brief reinforcing swell Sunday before fading Monday and Tuesday. Another small northwest swell is possible midweek. East shore surf will become very large and rough Monday into Wednesday as trade winds increase. A small craft advisory is currently posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

