Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Increasing trade winds, more showers just ahead

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:41 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will become locally breezy, with clouds and showers favoring the usual windward and mauka areas. Winds will increase Monday with more widespread showers as a weakening cold front drops in from the north. Wetter weather -- including a chance of heavy rain for windward areas -- is possible as a moist airmass is lifted northward over the islands Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly into Friday.

In surf, a northwest swell is declining with a brief reinforcing swell Sunday before fading Monday and Tuesday. Another small northwest swell is possible midweek. East shore surf will become very large and rough Monday into Wednesday as trade winds increase. A small craft advisory is currently posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A wet and breezy trade wind pattern is expected from midweek toward Christmas Eve
Stronger trade winds, more showers ahead

Most Read

Gov. David Ige urged residents to take precautions and to get vaccinated or a booster shot amid...
Governor urges vigilance, precautions amid ‘alarming’ surge in COVID infections
Lines were long Friday at a COVID test site at Honolulu's airport.
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans, with some getting tested beforehand
A cellphone video shows a store employee thwarting a would-be shoplifter
Amid surge in bold thefts, community rallies around store clerk at center of viral video
An Oahu grand jury has indicted 6 men after an attempted takeover at the Office of Hawaiian...
6 men accused of violent takeover of OHA headquarters indicted on multiple felonies
Neighbors in Napili complain the structure dwarfs the community and say a “Stop Work Order”...
Maui County orders landowners to stop construction on monster home

Latest News

A wet and breezy trade wind pattern is expected from midweek toward Christmas Eve
Stronger trade winds, more showers ahead
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Stronger winds return this weekend plus a wetter pattern possible for windward and mauka neighborhoods
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, December 17, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, December 17, 2021