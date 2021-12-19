DOH tracks down COVID cluster at The Republik nightclub; attendees urged to get tested

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Department of Health officials tracked down an apparent cluster of COVID cases tied to The Republik nightclub in Honolulu.

Sunday morning, the DOH said there were at least 30 known cases among employees and patrons who attended a concert there on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.

People who were in attendance are urged to get tested out of an abundance of caution.

The DOH said there were between 900 and 1,000 at the nightclub on each night. Attendees were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Facemasks were a requirement for the indoor event, but were removed for eating and drinking, the DOH said.

Event coordinators have notified concert goers of potential exposure via email, and the DOH thanked The Republik for their cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

Calls to the venue’s main line Sunday morning went unanswered.

This cluster comes as DOH reported 972 COVID cases Sunday in an ongoing surge.

