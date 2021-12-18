Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police respond to unexploded grenade discovered near home on Maui

MPD’s bomb squad observed the grenade to be inert as it had no spoon and pin.
MPD’s bomb squad observed the grenade to be inert as it had no spoon and pin.(Maui Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a grenade was discovered near a home in Wailea on Thursday.

Officials said the unexploded ordnance was found in a gulch behind the house.

Authorities said they believe heavy rain washed the grenade down to the area as it was not in the location previously.

Maui Police Department’s bomb squad and the Army Explosive Ordnance Demolition responded to the scene and observed the grenade to be inert as it had no spoon and pin.

MPD removed the grenade from the location for safekeeping.

Officials said the unexploded ordinance will be rendered safe by the Army at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige urged residents to take precautions and to get vaccinated or a booster shot amid...
Governor urges vigilance, precautions amid ‘alarming’ surge in COVID infections
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 395 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths amid lab reporting issue
Dayten Gouveia
Teen defying odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on HPD officers
A cellphone video shows a store employee thwarting a would-be shoplifter
Amid surge in bold thefts, community rallies around store clerk at center of viral video
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
Kahele: ‘All options on the table’ when it comes to future of Red Hill fuel storage facility

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Stronger winds return this weekend plus a wetter pattern possible for windward and mauka neighborhoods
It has been two weeks since the school got word of the tainted water.
School gets through water crisis with pizza, bottled water and lots of patience
All shakas over the flushing and testing agreement over the Navy's tainted water.
Following state’s OK, Navy effort to flush 25M gallons of water could begin this weekend
A group created in wake of the Thirty Meter Telescope protests is proposing new management for...
9-member board proposed to take over management of Mauna Kea summit
Install the Fakespot app on a smartphone and when you shop online for a product, you simply tap...
What the Tech: Sham reviews are everywhere. This app helps you spot the fakes