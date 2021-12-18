Police respond to unexploded grenade discovered near home on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a grenade was discovered near a home in Wailea on Thursday.

Officials said the unexploded ordnance was found in a gulch behind the house.

Authorities said they believe heavy rain washed the grenade down to the area as it was not in the location previously.

Maui Police Department’s bomb squad and the Army Explosive Ordnance Demolition responded to the scene and observed the grenade to be inert as it had no spoon and pin.

MPD removed the grenade from the location for safekeeping.

Officials said the unexploded ordinance will be rendered safe by the Army at a later date.

