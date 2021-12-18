Police open arson investigation after fire destroys scenic overlook in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an arson investigation after a bird watching and educational overlook was scorched Thursday night.

The Betty Nagamine Bliss Overlook in Ewa Beach was destroyed in the fire, and authorities are advising people to avoid the area until further notice.

The scenic overlook featured educational panels about the work done in the area and the endangered Hawaiian water birds that live in and visit the Pearl Harbor National Wildlife refuge.

The structure was named in honor of Bliss, who was a McKinley High School teacher. Her advocacy in the 1970s helped establish the wildlife refuge.

“This is a devastating loss for the refuge and the community,” said Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge Manager Josh Ream.

Both HPD and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to call Federal Wildlife Officer Tim Cusak at 808-798-8709.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.