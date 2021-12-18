Tributes
Police arrest 32-year-old murder suspect after body found in Kahaluu

Authorities said 32-year-old Brae Sales allegedly killed Keith Zalonka.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:53 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man for murder in connection with the death of a 29-year-old whose body was found in a car in Kahaluu.

Authorities said 32-year-old Brae Sales allegedly killed Keith Zalonka. Officials said the victim’s body was found on March 15.

Police said Zalonka “died due to non-accidental traumatic injuries caused by another person.”

Through further police investigation, Sales was identified as a suspect and arrested on Thursday.

Sales was previously arrested for terroristic threatening in April following a massive two-day manhunt in Windward Oahu.

The murder investigation remains ongoing.

