School gets through water crisis with pizza, bottled water and lots of patience

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been two weeks since Iroquois Point Elementary got word its water comes from the Navy system ― and so can’t be used for drinking or cooking.

The staff and community had to adjust quickly.

And now they’re waiting for the day their water is safe again.

Staff at the school will tell you it was easy before to take clean water for granted. They use it to prepare meals, wash dishes and keep everyone hydrated.

“So it’s kind of been a big shift in the way that we normally do operations,” said Melissa Wilkes, a parent and chair for the School Community Council.

She lives in Kapilina Beach Homes and has seen some neighbors become ill.

“There have been a handful of families that have been affected, their health has been affected, their pet’s health has been affected,” Wilkes said. “I think the first reaction is frustration.”

But she says the community has found a safe place here at school.

According to Sean Tajima, Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area superintendent, the school was identified as a low risk area for water contamination. Staff didn’t notice an odor or a sheen.

Staff was instructed by the state Department of Health that while water should be OK for washing hands, it shouldn’t be consumed.

“There are some water test results that DOH posted on their website that said the water does fall below the drinking threshold,” Tajima said.

“So it does seem to be safe. We’re just waiting for the official word to get clearance to reserve resumed back to normalcy.”

Katie Arita-Chang, a spokesperson for the DOH, said test results only represent “one point in time and our do-not-drink advisory continues for all Navy water system users.

“The DOH, the Navy, and EPA are collaborating on a plan to systemically test and clear areas—but this would only take place when we are certain that the drinking water is safe.”

Lunches have proved challenging to prepare without water.

For a week and a half, the school ordered pizza.

“I told the students, isn’t a great you get to have pizza every day?” joked Ofelia Reed, the principal. They were like, we’re tired of it! But they make the most out of it.”

Drinking fountains are disabled, kids come with full containers, and there are hundreds of packages of bottled water throughout the school.

“We can continue to make change happen even during these difficult times,” said Reed.

