Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Following state’s OK, Navy effort to flush 25M gallons of water could begin this weekend

All shakas over the flushing and testing agreement over the Navy's tainted water.
All shakas over the flushing and testing agreement over the Navy's tainted water.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy says its industrial-sized filtration systems started arriving in Hawaii on Friday and flushing of fuel-tainted water could begin as early as this weekend.

The Navy, Army, EPA and state Health Department agreed on the process Friday, gathering at U.S. Pacific Fleet for a photo opportunity.

Despite promises of transparency, the Navy banned video cameras from the event.

As early as Sunday, 21 granular activated charcoal units will start filtering 25 million gallons of water neighborhood by neighborhood.

“We’re going to start the first set of flushes perhaps as soon as Sunday and so from 17 days after that, that community could have restored safe drinking water,” said Rear Adm. Blake Converse, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet.

The Navy says the order of the neighborhoods depends on engineering factors.

The Health Department says the treated water will be taken to wastewater treatment plants.

Hawaii News Now reported on Navy water being flushed on to streets early in December, and the state subsequently ordered the military to stop. State enforcement staff will be overseeing the process to make sure treated water isn’t flushed onto streets or down the drain this time around.

“We don’t want to send the effluent from the flushes from the main distribution lines directly into the storm drains so we are going to get a permit to send the filtered effluent,” said Converse.

Meanwhile, the issue of the Navy’s tainted water ― a crisis that’s sickened people and displaced more than 3,000 military and civilian families ― has attracted national attention.

“People who are living here who don’t know there’s a water crisis and the real issues of Hawaii so my job is to cover things in a grander way,” said W. Kamau Bell, of the docuseries United Shades of America.

He and his crew were filming at the Navy’s gate to the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks next to Halawa Correctional Center.

“If we don’t do a better job of taking care of Hawaii and Hawaii to control its own resources, the whole world is going to fall off its axis,” said Bell.

The Navy is still fighting the state’s order to immediately remove millions of gallons of fuel from the 20 underground tanks ― at least publicly ― and there will be a contested case hearing on Monday.

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele told Hawaii News Now Thursday that the Navy is developing a plan to remove fuel from the Red Hill fuel tanks because it has to.

When HNN asked Converse about Kahele’s revelation, he dismissed our question.

“This isn’t about the Red Hill tanks. My focus here today and this whole plan is about recovery of our Navy’s water distribution system,” he said.

“The Navy as well as the entire community has concern for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Complex, but that’s not what we are here to discuss today,” he added.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige urged residents to take precautions and to get vaccinated or a booster shot amid...
Governor urges vigilance, precautions amid ‘alarming’ surge in COVID infections
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 395 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths amid lab reporting issue
Dayten Gouveia
Teen defying odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on HPD officers
A cellphone video shows a store employee thwarting a would-be shoplifter
Amid surge in bold thefts, community rallies around store clerk at center of viral video
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
Kahele: ‘All options on the table’ when it comes to future of Red Hill fuel storage facility

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Stronger winds return this weekend plus a wetter pattern possible for windward and mauka neighborhoods
It has been two weeks since the school got word of the tainted water.
School gets through water crisis with pizza, bottled water and lots of patience
A group created in wake of the Thirty Meter Telescope protests is proposing new management for...
9-member board proposed to take over management of Mauna Kea summit
Install the Fakespot app on a smartphone and when you shop online for a product, you simply tap...
What the Tech: Sham reviews are everywhere. This app helps you spot the fakes