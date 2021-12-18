Following state’s OK, Navy effort to flush 25M gallons of water could begin this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy says its industrial-sized filtration systems started arriving in Hawaii on Friday and flushing of fuel-tainted water could begin as early as this weekend.

The Navy, Army, EPA and state Health Department agreed on the process Friday, gathering at U.S. Pacific Fleet for a photo opportunity.

Despite promises of transparency, the Navy banned video cameras from the event.

As early as Sunday, 21 granular activated charcoal units will start filtering 25 million gallons of water neighborhood by neighborhood.

“We’re going to start the first set of flushes perhaps as soon as Sunday and so from 17 days after that, that community could have restored safe drinking water,” said Rear Adm. Blake Converse, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet.

The Navy says the order of the neighborhoods depends on engineering factors.

The Health Department says the treated water will be taken to wastewater treatment plants.

Hawaii News Now reported on Navy water being flushed on to streets early in December, and the state subsequently ordered the military to stop. State enforcement staff will be overseeing the process to make sure treated water isn’t flushed onto streets or down the drain this time around.

“We don’t want to send the effluent from the flushes from the main distribution lines directly into the storm drains so we are going to get a permit to send the filtered effluent,” said Converse.

Meanwhile, the issue of the Navy’s tainted water ― a crisis that’s sickened people and displaced more than 3,000 military and civilian families ― has attracted national attention.

“People who are living here who don’t know there’s a water crisis and the real issues of Hawaii so my job is to cover things in a grander way,” said W. Kamau Bell, of the docuseries United Shades of America.

He and his crew were filming at the Navy’s gate to the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks next to Halawa Correctional Center.

“If we don’t do a better job of taking care of Hawaii and Hawaii to control its own resources, the whole world is going to fall off its axis,” said Bell.

The Navy is still fighting the state’s order to immediately remove millions of gallons of fuel from the 20 underground tanks ― at least publicly ― and there will be a contested case hearing on Monday.

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele told Hawaii News Now Thursday that the Navy is developing a plan to remove fuel from the Red Hill fuel tanks because it has to.

When HNN asked Converse about Kahele’s revelation, he dismissed our question.

“This isn’t about the Red Hill tanks. My focus here today and this whole plan is about recovery of our Navy’s water distribution system,” he said.

“The Navy as well as the entire community has concern for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Complex, but that’s not what we are here to discuss today,” he added.

