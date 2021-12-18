Tributes
Maui County orders landowners to stop construction on monster home

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:25 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NAPILI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County officials have ordered construction to be halted on a huge home in West Maui after violations were discovered.

Neighbors in Napili complain the structure dwarfs the community and say a “Stop Work Order” should have been issued a long time ago.

“Finally, after much, much, much, too long waiting,” said Napili resident Amy Stephens. “I truly hope that there can be some resolution that benefits the community, not just the developer.”

Maui County’s Planning Director Michele McLean said the maximum square footage permitted for the property on the corner of Hui Drive and Lower Honoapiilani Road is 7,500 square feet.

McLean said they approved plans that showed the structured totaled 7,483 square feet. However, she said after an inspection, they discovered it is nearly 500 square feet more than that.

“Afterwards, we found that there was additional floor area that they didn’t count,” McLean said. “We did an inspection and saw that area was being constructed and would be a usable area of the house, so that would make the square footage of the home in excess of 7,500 square feet.”

McLean also said the original plans show the structure being two stories. She said it is actually four stories high.

The developer, Gregory Brown, said it is a single-family home that he plans to use as a vacation rental when he and his family are not using it since it is on hotel-zoned property.

Brown said he was simply building what he was allowed to build.

“We built it exactly how it’s been permitted,” Brown said. “The community, we’re really sorry. I wish the Planning Department, she had the discretion when she was reviewing these plans initially … she could have said, ‘No, make it lower. We don’t want it like that.’ But she didn’t.”

County officials are now reviewing Brown’s plans to address their findings.

