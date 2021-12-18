Suspect accused of fatally beating Hawaii Island senior is denied release

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kailua-Kona man charged with manslaughter was denied release by a judge on Friday.

Daniel Watai-Simeona, 28, is accused of fatally beating 64-year-old Menry Mendoza.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 3 when Mendoza stopped his vehicle on Henry Street to address a roadway incident involving an animal. Authorities said that’s when he was assaulted by Watai-Simeona.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, Mendoza was flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where he later died on Sunday.

Watai-Simeona’s bail remains at $250,000. He is scheduled for another hearing on Tuesday.

