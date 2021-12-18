Tributes
Suspect accused of fatally beating Hawaii Island senior is denied release

Police said he assaulted Menry Mendoza on Henry Street on Dec. 3.
Police said he assaulted Menry Mendoza on Henry Street on Dec. 3.(Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kailua-Kona man charged with manslaughter was denied release by a judge on Friday.

Daniel Watai-Simeona, 28, is accused of fatally beating 64-year-old Menry Mendoza.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 3 when Mendoza stopped his vehicle on Henry Street to address a roadway incident involving an animal. Authorities said that’s when he was assaulted by Watai-Simeona.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, Mendoza was flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where he later died on Sunday.

Watai-Simeona’s bail remains at $250,000. He is scheduled for another hearing on Tuesday.

