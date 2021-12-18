Tributes
Hawaii reports 707 new infections, 3 COVID-related deaths

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported three additional COVID-related fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,070.

The state also reported 707 new cases. The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 91,744.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 3,417 cases detected.

DOH: It’s ‘reasonable’ to conclude Omicron is circulating statewide

Amid an alarming increase in COVID infections, the governor and health leaders are urging the public to be vigilant and take additional precautions such as getting vaccinated or a booster shot.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 622 were on Oahu
  • 32 on Maui
  • 22 on Hawaii Island
  • 22 on Kauai
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans — including getting tested

There were also 9 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

