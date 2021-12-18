Do you want to build a snowman? Here’s a kit you can purchase for a good cause

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While it may be difficult to build a snowman in Hawaii, this company is making it easier, bringing “snow” to keiki for a good cause.

Ice Cubed Hawaii is partnering with Make-A-Wish to sell DIY snowman kits, using shave ice to make a festive and refreshing holiday treat.

Each kit from Ice Cubed Hawaii costs $30 and comes with about 6 pounds of shave ice “snow,” a baby carrot, dried blueberries, a straw hat, a palaka scarf and syrups.

The company and foundation are bringing back this fun activity after over $3,800 were raised in just a couple weeks last year.

Of each kit purchased, $8 will go directly to support the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Here’s a list of locations and times to pick up a kit:

Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pearlridge Center on the Mauka side, second floor

Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Big City Diner in Waipio

Dec. 22 from2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Big City Diner in Kaneohe

Those who want to support the cause without getting their hands cold can also gift a snowman for $20, which will go directly to children and families still waiting for their wish.

For more information or to buy a snowman kit, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.