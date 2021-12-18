City says HOLO bus card system is recovering following cyberattack
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:07 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city said the HOLO bus card system is returning back to normal after a cyberattack shut down servers for TheBus and Handi-Van last week.
Officials said they had to pause HOLO card operations as a cautionary measure even though it is not tied to those services.
Reservations and scheduling systems are back online for TheBus and Handi-Van. However, real-time location services such as HEA, DaBus and Transit apps are not yet active.
Related Coverage:
- Cyberattack disables access to online servers for operator of the city bus, Handi-Van
- Cyberattack could delay paychecks for some city workers
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.