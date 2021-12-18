Tributes
6 men accused of violent takeover of OHA headquarters indicted on multiple felonies

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:06 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted six men after an attempted takeover at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs two years ago.

Sadhu-Bhusana Bott, Jordan Faletogo, Ene Faletogo, Rheece Kahawai, Remedio Dabaluz and Peter Laban were charged with kidnapping, assault and terroristic threatening.

The members of “The Kingdom of Atooi” wore badges and law enforcement clothing when they allegedly tried to takeover OHA headquarters on Nimitz Highway in 2019.

The group turned themselves in and were released on bail Friday pending trial.

