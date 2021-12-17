Waimea Middle School cancels classes amid concerns of violent TikTok threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea Middle School on Hawaii Island will be closed on Friday following a nationwide threat of gun violence that’s been circulating on TikTok.

The school sent a letter to parents Thursday saying, “Police are aware of the rumored national threat.”

The threat on social media said that numerous school shootings will take place.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Education said no public schools have plans to close on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.