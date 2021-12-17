US Rep. Kahele details ‘shocking’ revelations from Red Hill tour

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Large amounts of leaking fuel, some spills caused by human error. and understaffing. Those are some of the shocking revelations to Congressman Kai Kahele who organized a high-level tour of the Navy’s Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks.

The gate and guard shack next to Halawa prison are on a road that lead the Navy’s underground storage tanks. People on the tour said the Navy took them on a short drive to the underground tanks.

On Wednesday, US Reps Kai Kahele and Ed Case along with Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer, Ernie Lau, EPA, State Health director Dr. Elizabeth Char, UH President David Lassner and other scientists saw skilled Navy divers skimming contamination from the water.

“There’s not trace amounts of fuel. There’s a lot of fuel,” said Kahele.

“I can only describe it as have a bowl of water and pour balsamic vinegar in that bowl of water and see the black and see the black balsamic separate from the water... That was very disturbing for me to see. That it’s probably the thing that shocked me the most,” he added.

The Navy says a November 20 spill likely caused the contamination of its waterline while Lau says an earlier pipeline break on May 6 could have been ‘catastrophic.’

Kahele says the that spill and other events were caused by human error.

“May 6, basically that was the result of operator error and inadvertently pushing the right buttons, not following procedures which caused a rupture of a line with thousands of gallons of jet fuel,” said Kahele.

Kahele says he was also shocked to learn only four full-time workers are stationed at Red Hill.

“There is not enough people to manage what is the nation’s most strategically bulk fuel reserve in the Pacific,” he said.

Hawaii News Now: “Do you think that they (the Navy) should shut down the Red Hill facility permanently?”

Kahele: “I think all options are on the table.”

“You’re talking a major major operation something that could require a dozen or so fuel tankers. There’s national security implications.”

Hawaii News Now: You’re not willing to say that the Red Hill facility should be shut down permanently at this point?

Kahele: “No, I need more information... but I can tell you having heard from senior Navy leadership is they are doing that right now, they are putting together that plan to defuel every single tank at Red Hill. They have to.”

Hawaii News Now: “Why is the Navy fighting the states order when you say there are plans in place to take the fuel out of the tanks?”

Kahele: “I think the Navy is in a tough position. They are looking at their role which is to protect national security, to protect United States of America and they cannot fight a war without fuel.”

Kahele: “The most hewa thing you can do in Hawaii is contaminate and poison a water source and that is non-negotiable and people need to be held accountable.”

