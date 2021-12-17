Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Upper Kula residents, businesses advised to boil water after E. coli detected

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Water Supply is advising residents and businesses in Upper Kula to boil their water before consumption.

Officials said this comes as tests detected trace amounts of E. coli bacteria within the last 24 hours.

Maui County said no presence of the bacteria was found in earlier water sampling. The boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution.

Officials said anyone living from Crater Road to Kanaio should not drink the water unless they’ve brought it to a boil for one minute and then let it cool. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation and showering until further notice.

The county has set up several water tanks at Fong Store, Ching Store, Ulupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo, Copp Road at Kula Highway and Bully’s Burgers.

Crews are working to flush waterlines in the affected area.

The Department of Water Supply said it will inform customers when tests show no bacteria and boiling is no longer needed.

For more information, call the DWS 24-hour hotline at (808) 270-7633.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayten Gouveia
Teen defying odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on HPD officers
Acting Deputy Fire Chief Sheldon Hao has been named new HFD chief.
New Honolulu fire chief named after months-long search
Seventeen health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit in New York...
As COVID cases rise, Hawaii leaders brace for another surge in hospitalizations
It's been a week since Burness and her teen kids checked into a hotel room in Waikiki. She was...
‘Nothing is normal’: Displaced military families face uncertainty as water crisis continues
An NTSB report said witnesses reported low visibility, fog and rain on the day of the crash.
NTSB: ‘Unusual weather pattern’ reported before tour chopper crash on Kauai that killed 7

Latest News

On Thursday morning, Mayor Rick Blangiardi officially introduced Honolulu's 35th fire chief:...
Priority #1 for Honolulu’s new fire chief: Filling upwards of 120 vacancies
You must be age 18 or older to purchase a permit.
Planning to pop firecrackers for New Year’s? Don’t forget to purchase a permit
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
BWS casts doubt on Navy’s plan to flush fuel-contaminated water lines
Kai Kahele
INTERVIEW: US Rep. Kai Kahele discusses his tour of the Red Hill underground fuel tanks