Upper Kula residents, businesses advised to boil water after E. coli detected

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Water Supply is advising residents and businesses in Upper Kula to boil their water before consumption.

Officials said this comes as tests detected trace amounts of E. coli bacteria within the last 24 hours.

Maui County said no presence of the bacteria was found in earlier water sampling. The boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution.

Officials said anyone living from Crater Road to Kanaio should not drink the water unless they’ve brought it to a boil for one minute and then let it cool. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation and showering until further notice.

The county has set up several water tanks at Fong Store, Ching Store, Ulupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo, Copp Road at Kula Highway and Bully’s Burgers.

Crews are working to flush waterlines in the affected area.

The Department of Water Supply said it will inform customers when tests show no bacteria and boiling is no longer needed.

For more information, call the DWS 24-hour hotline at (808) 270-7633.

