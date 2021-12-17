This Hawaii skateboard star has a passion for zero waste (and a new business to prove it)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hunter Long has always had a knack for carving her own path.

The Hawaii Kai native grew up a skateboarding prodigy and competed in the X Games with Olympic Aspirations for Tokyo 2020.

But, unfortunately, those plans had to change.

“The Olympic trials were cut short, so I didn’t end up getting to complete the trials, which was super bummer for me,” Long said.

“Just like seeing everything I had worked for kind of dissipate, but at the same time, we picked up the zero waste store right when I was at my lowest low point.”

Zero waste, a longtime passion for Long, which grew roots during a business plan competition at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

“It was maybe about five or six years ago and at that time, everyone was like ‘whoa that’s such a great idea, but no one is gonna come, no one is gonna bring their own bottle,’” Long explained.

“I got voted out of the competition right away, so I felt a little bummed, but I knew in my heart, this is gonna catch on. This is gonna gain momentum.”

Her former roommate and business partner, Jillian corn, shared those sentiments.

So in December 2020, they established Keep It Simple in Kaimuki, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle.

“Essentially, you could use the same container for your whole life,” Corn said.

“You bring in your own container, you can purchase one from us or we have a whole bin of donated ones as well, like little mason jars. We weigh your container first, you fill it up with your daily essentials, such as laundry detergent, shampoo, body scrub, any daily essential you can think of.’

Since late last year, close to 10,000 bottles have been re-filled, helping keep waste from polluting the environment and just last month, they opened a second location in Waikiki.

“We see the potential in all of the households in Honolulu, if everyone just made small changes,” Long said.

The entrepreneurs hope this movement continues to spread and transform a community.

“We would love to be the Starbucks of zero waste,” Corn said.

“Imagine, instead of the grocery store to get your soap, you always go to a zero-waste store, like there’s one in every city. That’s our main goal is to be able to provide to every community here, potentially in other places as well.”

