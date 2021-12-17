Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Radio City Rockettes cancel performances due to COVID-19

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 photo, the Rockettes dance during a performance of the...
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 photo, the Rockettes dance during a performance of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:43 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/AP) - The Radio City Rockettes have announced they’ve canceled the remainder of their scheduled performances this season due to COVID-19.

“We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic,” the Rockettes said in a statement on Twitter Friday evening.

“We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”

The Rockettes said all tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.

The Rockettes announced earlier that they had called off four performances scheduled for Friday because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production.

The popular holiday program generally has four shows per day in December at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus is already in “full force” in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, with new cases hitting a one-day record of more than 8,300 on Thursday.

But new hospitalizations and deaths – so far – are well below their spring 2020 peak and even where they were this time last year, city data shows.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 395 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths amid lab reporting issue
Dayten Gouveia
Teen defying odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on HPD officers
Gov. David Ige urged residents to take precautions and to get vaccinated or a booster shot amid...
Governor urges vigilance, precautions amid ‘alarming’ surge in COVID infections
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
Kahele: ‘All options on the table’ when it comes to future of Red Hill fuel storage facility
An NTSB report said witnesses reported low visibility, fog and rain on the day of the crash.
NTSB: ‘Unusual weather pattern’ reported before tour chopper crash on Kauai that killed 7

Latest News

Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
DIGITAL SPECIAL: Contamination in Navy’s water system a crisis decades in the making
The state has now confirmed 31 cases of the Omicron mutation in the islands, but officials said...
DOH: It’s ‘reasonable’ to conclude Omicron is circulating statewide
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial; defense rests
FILE - Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey...
Labor board certifies first union at a US Starbucks store