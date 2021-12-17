Planning to pop firecrackers for New Year’s? Don’t forget to purchase a permit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With New Year’s celebrations coming up, residents can now purchase permits to buy firecrackers.

Each fireworks permit costs $25.

Those who receive a permit can purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers. People can purchase multiple permits.

You must be age 18 or older to purchase a permit.

Fireworks are only allowed to be set off between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Permits must be visibly displayed while firing.

Officials remind the public that aerial fireworks, including flying lanterns, are illegal. Aerial displays can only be ignited by licensed pyro-technicians with proper permits.

Permits are not required for purchasing novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Here’s how to apply for a fireworks permit for each county:

Oahu

Residents must apply for permits online, click here for the application.

Kauai

Fireworks permit applications are only available online and require a login, click here to apply.

Maui County

Permits are not available online and can be picked up at various locations. For more information, click here.

Hawaii Island

Permits can be purchased beginning on Sunday at locations around the island, such as Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court in Kamuela from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Fire Administration Office located at the Hilo County Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will also be available at various vending outlets:

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street, Hilo

KTA Kona; Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Rd. Kailua Kona

Pacific Fireworks, 74-5629 Kuakini Hwy Suite 155 Kailua Kona

J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Hwy Kurtistown, HI

BJ Alan Tent Kona, 74-5454 Makala Blvd. Kailua Kona

BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 325 E. Maka’ala St.

BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 111 E. Puainako St.

TNT Tent Hilo, 381 E. Makaala St.

