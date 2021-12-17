Open House: Move-in-ready unit in Downtown Honolulu and prestigious, single level home in Aina Haina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, a move-in-ready 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with city and mountain views in the Prince Tower at Queen Emma Gardens, located just blocks from Downtown Honolulu. This pet-friendly complex has 2 tea houses, koi ponds, picnic and BBQ areas, library, on-site resident manager, 24/7 security, and dedicated laundry facilities. Enjoy the beauty and relax in the landscaped gardens with paths connecting the 3 towers. Enjoy the vibrant city life with an array of dining, shops, nightclubs, historic Chinatown, and Foster Botanical Gardens, This one won’t last long!

Next up, life in prestigious Wailupe Peninsula awaits you! This single level residence, designed with generous space and flexibility features over 3,000 sq. ft. of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, eat-in kitchen, and high ceilings. This energy efficient home features 35 photovoltaic panels. The large, covered patio along with 12,000 sq. ft. of landscaped yard is perfect for entertaining. Situated just minutes away from an exclusive beach access and pier, you can launch your boat, enjoy year-round paddling, kayaking and fishing. Schedule your private showing today.

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.