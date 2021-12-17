Multiple agencies to jointly sign plan to restore safe waters to military housing communities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state and U.S. Navy scramble to fix a water contamination issue affecting several military housing communities on Oahu, multiple agencies are set to jointly sign a “drinking water distribution system recovery plan” on Friday.

The state Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency, Navy and Army will participate in the signing ceremony at 11 a.m.

The plan seeks to bring the agencies together to efficiently and effectively restore safe waters to affected communities.

Meanwhile, a public hearing is also scheduled for Monday over the Navy’s case to contest the state Department of Health’s emergency order to suspend operations at the Red Hill fuel storage facility in the wake of the water contamination crisis.

The virtual meeting can be viewed live on YouTube and will be posted online after it’s done.

Earlier this month, the DOH issued an emergency order, demanding the Navy suspend operations at the Red Hill fuel storage facility and safely remove fuel from the 20 underground storage tanks.

The Navy said it would contest the order, citing security risks.

Some Hawaii leaders have criticized Navy officials over their communication with the public, accusing them of downplaying the contamination.

“I do think the Navy is trying to spin this a little bit too hard,” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said. “This is bad news for the environment this was bad news for servicemembers. This was bad news for Oahu residents and they just have to admit it.”

Monday’s meeting begins at 8 a.m.

This story will be updated.

