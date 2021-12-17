Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Multiple agencies to jointly sign plan to restore safe waters to military housing communities

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:42 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state and U.S. Navy scramble to fix a water contamination issue affecting several military housing communities on Oahu, multiple agencies are set to jointly sign a “drinking water distribution system recovery plan” on Friday.

The state Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency, Navy and Army will participate in the signing ceremony at 11 a.m.

The plan seeks to bring the agencies together to efficiently and effectively restore safe waters to affected communities.

Meanwhile, a public hearing is also scheduled for Monday over the Navy’s case to contest the state Department of Health’s emergency order to suspend operations at the Red Hill fuel storage facility in the wake of the water contamination crisis.

The virtual meeting can be viewed live on YouTube and will be posted online after it’s done.

Earlier this month, the DOH issued an emergency order, demanding the Navy suspend operations at the Red Hill fuel storage facility and safely remove fuel from the 20 underground storage tanks.

The Navy said it would contest the order, citing security risks.

Some Hawaii leaders have criticized Navy officials over their communication with the public, accusing them of downplaying the contamination.

“I do think the Navy is trying to spin this a little bit too hard,” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said. “This is bad news for the environment this was bad news for servicemembers. This was bad news for Oahu residents and they just have to admit it.”

Monday’s meeting begins at 8 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 395 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths amid lab reporting issue
Dayten Gouveia
Teen defying odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on HPD officers
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
Kahele: ‘All options on the table’ when it comes to future of Red Hill fuel storage facility
An NTSB report said witnesses reported low visibility, fog and rain on the day of the crash.
NTSB: ‘Unusual weather pattern’ reported before tour chopper crash on Kauai that killed 7
Seventeen health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit in New York...
As COVID cases rise, Hawaii leaders brace for another surge in hospitalizations

Latest News

COVID testing
Hawaii’s COVID cases continue to climb with 797 new infections, 2 more deaths reported
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Multiple agencies to jointly sign plan to restore safe waters to military housing communities
Flood advisory issued for parts of Oahu.
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for parts of Oahu
HPD's police academy dojo
Former HPD recruit: Injury caused by embattled commander years ago was a red flag