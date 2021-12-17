Man accused of shooting 2 people in Kalihi pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of shooting two people in Kalihi pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Arthur Birano allegedly opened fire on a man and a woman at a house on Kalihi Street, leaving them with serious injuries back on Nov. 30.

The 49-year-old was indicted last week for attempted murder as well as burglary, abuse and firearm crimes.

If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Birano is being held without bail and is due back in court in February.

