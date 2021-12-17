Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for parts of Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of Oahu on Friday morning.

The advisory is in effect until 10:15 a.m.

According to NWS, radar showed heavy rain over portions of Windward Oahu at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Punaluu, Kaaawa, Waikane, Hauula, Waiahole, Laie, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kahuku, Kaneohe, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Malaekahana State Park, Waimea Valley, Heeia and Pupukea.

