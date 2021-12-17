Former HPD recruit: Injury caused by embattled commander years ago was a red flag

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police recruit is speaking out about being hurt in the academy 13 years ago by a commander accused of bullying officers for years.

The woman, who did not want her name used for this story, said it happened in 2008.

She said the department also knew that she wasn’t the only one targeted by Stephen Gerona.

Gerona was a lieutenant then, assigned to the police academy.

HPD Major Stephen Gerona

The woman said Gerona was supposed to be teaching them techniques and defensive tactics.

Instead, she said, he took her out and physically hurt her in front of the class.

“I remember we were in dojo and we were all sitting in the mat room,” the woman said, adding that Gerona told her she was going to be part of the demonstration for a leg strike.

“I expected probably like a 10% to 20% strike, and it felt like full force.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The woman said she dropped to the mat in pain.

“I cried,” she said.

Her recruit classmate, Paul Torres, who is currently a Honolulu police corporal, also remembers the incident. “You could see the pain in her face,” Torres said, describing the woman as the smallest in the class. “He could have easily taken someone bigger.”

It’s clear, what happened still bothers him today. “I was angry and I knew I couldn’t do anything about it. None of us could do anything about it,” Torres said.

The woman also said she was intimidated to speak out against Gerona.

“As a recruit, I felt that I couldn’t say anything because I just wanted to pass and have a career.”

According to court records, this wasn’t the first time or the last. A Honolulu police sergeant who worked at the academy with Gerona filed a lawsuit a year later ― in 2009.

DeeAnn Koanui pointed out in her complaint that a “number of women were subjected to harsher treatment than their male counterparts in the dojo.”

In a letter to internal affairs in 2009, Koanui also wrote, “I want it to be known that Lt. Stephen Gerona is targeting female recruits.”

She said it is an ongoing problem that she had already reported.

“His behavior is discriminatory in nature,” the letter said.

Gerona was named in Koanui’s lawsuit and another lawsuit that, combined, cost taxpayers $1.5 million.

There is another lawsuit making its way through the courts by a female HPD detective.

In addition, at least a half a dozen officers have current complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing Gerona of harassment, sexual harassment, retaliation and creating a hostile work environment.

The female recruit said her injury and the Koanui lawsuit should have been enough for the department to take action against Gerona back in 2008 and 2009.

Instead, he was later promoted to captain and then major.

The recruit did continue in the class until an unrelated leg injury forced her out.

She was offered a spot in a future recruit class but she declined, even though the Honolulu Police Department had been her dream ― her first choice in law enforcement.

The Honolulu Police Department declined to comment on the story, citing the pending litigation involving the current female detective.

Despite all the complaints and lawsuits, Gerona remains on regular duty, in charge of the Legislative Liaison Office.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.