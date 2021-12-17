Experts: As Omicron spreads, Oahu could see 500 new cases a day by month’s end

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group working to forecast Hawaii’s COVID count and hospitalizations expects Oahu to reach 500 cases a day by the end of the month.

By January, Oahu could be seeing 1,000 new cases a day.

The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group also forecasts that Omicron will be the dominant variant in the island next month.

There are still plenty of unknowns about the variant and it’s hard for forecasters to get a spot-on prediction. They’re taking information from other places heavily affected by Omicron.

“We are really monitoring what is happening elsewhere in Europe and then in the United States,” said Monique Cyba, who does the modeling for HiPAM.

She said Hawaii has a relatively highly-vaccinated population. Early data shows that the new variant is less likely to put people in the hospital.

“Getting infected with COVID in our population in Hawaii’s population today versus with the original strain means something completely different,” said Thomas Lee, co-chair for HiPAM.

They said their model shows even that even if Honolulu keeps current COVID restrictions in place, hospitals shouldn’t be in the same situation they were during the Delta surge.

And Honolulu isn’t looking to change its rules right now.

“We’re not talking about tightening restrictions,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “I said all along, hospitals will be the key metric for us.”

At the moment, COVID hospitalizations are very manageable, according to state health officials.

But Dr. Melinda Ashton, chief quality officer for Hawaii Pacific Health, says more hospitalizations are likely with growing case counts.

“In the last 24 hours, we’ve seen two more people than we’ve normally recently had in the hospital,” Ashton said. “But we’re nowhere near a number that’s a problem.”

Ashton is encouraging people to get the COVID booster shot.

Those with a third dose are likely to have significantly more protection against the new variant than someone with their initial series or who hasn’t gotten their shots at all.

But it’s clear that Omicron is finding its way into fully vaccinated people.

“Everybody needs to believe that they can get infected and spread this and do everything they can to protect themselves from a serious illness,” Ashton said.

