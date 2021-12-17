Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are expected to gradually strengthen Friday through Saturday, as a strong surface high sets up north of the islands.

Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward areas into the weekend.

A wet trade wind pattern is expected early next week aided by an upper level low southwest of the islands and a front. Another boost in the trades is slated for Sunday afternoon and evening, where it becomes pretty windy, which may warrant a low level wind advisory.

There is the potential for this event to last into Tuesday.

Two overlapping northwest swells will increase surf heights along north and west shores from Friday through Sunday. These surf heights may approach high surf advisory levels this weekend and then decline on Monday.

Increasing trade winds this weekend will boost surf heights along east-facing shores into early next week.

South-facing shores will remain flat through the week.

