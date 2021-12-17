Forecast: Stronger winds return this weekend plus a wetter pattern possible for windward and mauka neighborhoods

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds have backed down today and coupled with a disturbance to our NE - it is bringing more pop up showers and heavy pockets of rain across the state. As we head into the weekend, a boost in the trade winds this weekend. Trade winds are expected to gradually strengthen Saturday into Sunday, as a strong surface high sets up north of the islands. Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward areas into the weekend. A wet trade wind pattern is expected early next week aided by an upper level low west and south of the islands. And then possible heavy downpours Thursday into Friday as a disturbance kicks up the instability over the eastern end of the state.

. Although confidence remains low at this point, a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.

Let’s talk surf: A small to moderate, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive tomorrow, which will keep elevated surf along north and west facing shores. The current north swell will become more easterly tomorrow, which combined with the trade wind swell could boost surf heights along east facing shores. A slightly larger long period northwest swell is expected Friday through Sunday.

