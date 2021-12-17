Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Stronger winds return this weekend plus a wetter pattern possible for windward and mauka neighborhoods

By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds have backed down today and coupled with a disturbance to our NE - it is bringing more pop up showers and heavy pockets of rain across the state. As we head into the weekend, a boost in the trade winds this weekend. Trade winds are expected to gradually strengthen Saturday into Sunday, as a strong surface high sets up north of the islands. Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward areas into the weekend. A wet trade wind pattern is expected early next week aided by an upper level low west and south of the islands. And then possible heavy downpours Thursday into Friday as a disturbance kicks up the instability over the eastern end of the state.

. Although confidence remains low at this point, a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Let’s talk surf: A small to moderate, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive tomorrow, which will keep elevated surf along north and west facing shores. The current north swell will become more easterly tomorrow, which combined with the trade wind swell could boost surf heights along east facing shores. A slightly larger long period northwest swell is expected Friday through Sunday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tracking passing trade wind showers
Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Tracking more showers next week that may be heavy at times, depending on a possible storm to...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Tracking lighter trade winds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Most Read

Gov. David Ige urged residents to take precautions and to get vaccinated or a booster shot amid...
Governor urges vigilance, precautions amid ‘alarming’ surge in COVID infections
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 395 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths amid lab reporting issue
Dayten Gouveia
Teen defying odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on HPD officers
A cellphone video shows a store employee thwarting a would-be shoplifter
Amid surge in bold thefts, community rallies around store clerk at center of viral video
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
Kahele: ‘All options on the table’ when it comes to future of Red Hill fuel storage facility

Latest News

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, December 17, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, December 17, 2021
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers expected over the weekend
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers expected over the weekend
Tracking lighter trade winds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers today, stronger winds with more showers for the...
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers today, stronger winds with more showers for the weekend