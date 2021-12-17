Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Data shows repairs to Koko Crater trail significantly reduced emergency rescue calls

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:59 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization that helps maintain the popular Koko Crater trail said recent repairs to the stairs has cut emergency rescue calls by over half.

The Kokonut Coalition — the organization that spearheaded the improvements — said the repairs were implemented to ensure the safety of those that take on the challenging hike.

David Nixon, the president of the Kokonut Koalition, said Honolulu Fire Department data over the past five years was used in his research.

The analysis showed a 70% decrease in rescue calls.

“This is our way of checking and demonstrating that we delivered what we promised, which is safer stairs,” Nixon said.

He added that the coalition is able to continue repairs with support from the city and the community.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayten Gouveia
Teen defying odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on HPD officers
Seventeen health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit in New York...
As COVID cases rise, Hawaii leaders brace for another surge in hospitalizations
Acting Deputy Fire Chief Sheldon Hao has been named new HFD chief.
New Honolulu fire chief named after months-long search
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 395 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths amid lab reporting issue
It's been a week since Burness and her teen kids checked into a hotel room in Waikiki. She was...
‘Nothing is normal’: Displaced military families face uncertainty as water crisis continues

Latest News

A cellphone video shows a store employee thwarting a would-be shoplifter
Viral video shows intense moment of supermarket clerk stopping shoplifting attempt
Viral video shows intense moment of supermarket clerk stopping shoplifting attempt
Viral video shows intense moment of supermarket clerk stopping shoplifting attempt
Former HPD recruit: Injury caused by embattled commander years ago was a red flag
Former HPD recruit: Injury caused by embattled commander years ago was a red flag
Data shows repairs to Koko Crater trail significantly reduced emergency rescue calls
Data shows repairs to Koko Crater trail significantly reduced emergency rescue calls