Data shows repairs to Koko Crater trail significantly reduced emergency rescue calls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization that helps maintain the popular Koko Crater trail said recent repairs to the stairs has cut emergency rescue calls by over half.

The Kokonut Coalition — the organization that spearheaded the improvements — said the repairs were implemented to ensure the safety of those that take on the challenging hike.

David Nixon, the president of the Kokonut Koalition, said Honolulu Fire Department data over the past five years was used in his research.

The analysis showed a 70% decrease in rescue calls.

“This is our way of checking and demonstrating that we delivered what we promised, which is safer stairs,” Nixon said.

He added that the coalition is able to continue repairs with support from the city and the community.

