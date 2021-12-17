Tributes
Court documents reveal new details in case against man accused of killing neighbor

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:47 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New court documents reveal a Hawaii Island murder suspect admitted to killing his neighbor in Aloha Estates.

Donald Needham’s wife told investigators that her husband admitted that he shot his neighbor Andrew Cawley in December 2020.

Officials said Cawley’s body was found buried in a shallow grave on his property on Mauna Loa Drive.

Needham’s wife said Cawley had been stalking their daughter and had destroyed a sign on their property with a chain saw.

The new documents also said she filed a restraining order against her husband, citing multiple occasions of abuse dating back over 20 years.

Needham is being held on $1 million bail and is due back in court on Tuesday.

