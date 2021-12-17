83-year-old pedestrian in critical condition following crash near Ala Moana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 83-year-old pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit by a car while crossing the street near Ala Moana.

Authorities said the crash happened at around 12 p.m. Thursday on Pensacola Street near Kona Street.

Police said a 58-year-old pick-up truck driver was making a left-hand turn when he hit the victim. Officials said it is unclear if the man was in a marked crosswalk.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

At this time, Honolulu police said they do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash.

