77 years later, a grateful family finally gets the chance to bury loved one killed in combat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, a military funeral honored a Hawaii soldier who died in combat 77 years ago.

Anthony Mendonca was 28 years old when he was killed during the Battle of Saipan.

“On behalf of the President of the United States, the United States Army, and a grateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service,” a soldier said, stooping to present a folded flag to a family member.

Mendonca’s remains were in a grave in Manila, but it took decades for them to be identified.

“My grandmother, Violet, was talking to us when we were little about him, that they never found him. And she would cry every so often. I’m so glad that this day has come,” said Chris Souza, Mendonca’s great nephew.

Last year, the Defense Department made a positive ID through dental records and DNA, ending a wait for the family that lasted decades.

“The Bible reminds us that we walk by faith not by sight. So for the family members, your faith that this day would one day occur has been rewarded,” said David Astin, the cemetery’s administrative officer.

“It just means it’s real. That’s what it means, it’s real. I was so touched when we were coming here with the hearse that someone saluted the hearse on the way up the drive. That made me want to cry. That said people love him and appreciate him,” said Mendonca’s cousin Wilma Boudreau.

Before his death, Mendonca fought in some of the toughest battles of World War II. For his actions in combat, the Army awarded him the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

“Especially for me on the military side an aspect of it is to pay respects to a fellow brother in arms. Not only a brother in arms but an uncle. Pay respect for what he did in the service for his country,” Alika Kong said.

Dressed in his Navy white uniform, Kong stood at attention and saluted at his great great uncle’s service.

Mendonca is now buried in the cemetery where his relatives can pay their respects. Souza described the day as relief and closure.

“I’m so thankful they they found him,” he said.

Now Army Pfc. Anthony Medonca is no longer just a name on the wall of Punchbowl’s Courts of the Missing.

