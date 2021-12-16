Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm

By KUSA staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:56 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KUSA) - Anyone who stood outside Wednesday could’ve become a trash collector.

“I went to get a package for my friend off her porch and I got pelted with paper in my face,” Jennifer Shelton said.

She said Leyden Rock can be lovely, but when the wind is blowing up to 90 mph, it feels less like an neighborhood and more like an extension of the nearby landfill.

“There’s tons of trash flying around. It looks like a tornado,” Shelton said.

She went outside to check the status of her Christmas decorations, which blended in with the decor from the dump.

“They’re kind of trashed,” Shelton said.

Gusty days are a given out here, but memories of this one will stick.

“We’ve been here four years. I’ve lived in Arvada my whole life, and it’s never, ever been this bad,” Shelton said.

All anyone can do is wait for the winds to come down - and the trash, too.

“It looks like you’re in a ... I don’t know ... a trash bin,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acting Deputy Fire Chief Sheldon Hao has been named new HFD chief.
New Honolulu fire chief named after months-long search
It's been a week since Burness and her teen kids checked into a hotel room in Waikiki. She was...
‘Nothing is normal’: Displaced military families face uncertainty as water crisis continues
Dayten Gouveia
Teen defying odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on HPD officers
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 5 new COVID deaths, 282 additional infections
Seventeen health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit in New York...
As COVID cases rise, Hawaii leaders brace for another surge in hospitalizations

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As seen on Sunrise
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
$2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now
Seventeen health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit in New York...
As COVID cases rise, Hawaii leaders brace for another surge in hospitalizations
A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
High winds blow trash into neighborhood in Colorado