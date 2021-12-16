Trace levels of petroleum detected in 5 samples collected from Navy system’s taps

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state said five samples from Navy water system taps collected earlier this month have come back positive for low levels of petroleum.

The samples were among 27 taken between Dec. 7 and 9 in several areas, and are the latest confirmation of widespread contamination in the system. Previous testing confirmed petroleum levels in the Navy’s Red Hill water shaft up to 350 times levels considered safe.

The state said the five new samples from Navy taps showed levels of petroleum “well below” the safe limit for drinking water. Of the five, three were taken at Kapalina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach. The former military housing area ― now mostly home to civilians ― is on the Navy’s water system.

The three samples were collected at:

Edgewater Drive

Dovekie Avenue

Iroquois Avenue

Meanwhile, the two other samples were collected at McGrew Point on:

McGraw Loop

and Hekau Street

Residents on the Navy system are still being advised not to drink the water.

This story will be updated.

