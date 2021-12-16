Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Trace levels of petroleum detected in 5 samples collected from Navy system’s taps

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state said five samples from Navy water system taps collected earlier this month have come back positive for low levels of petroleum.

The samples were among 27 taken between Dec. 7 and 9 in several areas, and are the latest confirmation of widespread contamination in the system. Previous testing confirmed petroleum levels in the Navy’s Red Hill water shaft up to 350 times levels considered safe.

The state said the five new samples from Navy taps showed levels of petroleum “well below” the safe limit for drinking water. Of the five, three were taken at Kapalina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach. The former military housing area ― now mostly home to civilians ― is on the Navy’s water system.

The three samples were collected at:

  • Edgewater Drive
  • Dovekie Avenue
  • Iroquois Avenue
To read the full results on the water samples collected, click here.

Meanwhile, the two other samples were collected at McGrew Point on:

  • McGraw Loop
  • and Hekau Street

Residents on the Navy system are still being advised not to drink the water.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
World-renowned dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
The Queen’s Medical Center is investigating seven possible cases of the Omicron mutation among...
7 possible Omicron cases found among Queen’s-Punchbowl staff, a patient
Hospital / HNN File
Hawaii health experts: Rising number of COVID cases is worrisome, but vaccinations will help
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Ex-HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against union leader
It's been a week since Burness and her teen kids checked into a hotel room in Waikiki. She was...
‘Nothing is normal’: Displaced military families face uncertainty as water crisis continues

Latest News

It is the first time a Maui police chief and top deputy chief come from out of state.
New Maui police chief and deputy chief have 137 vacancies to fill, eager to get started
Campaign 2022: The First Conversation
WATCH: HNN presents ‘Campaign 2022: The First Conversation’ on air and online
Trace levels of petroleum detected in 5 samples collected from Navy system’s taps
Trace levels of petroleum detected in 5 samples collected from Navy system’s taps
An NTSB report said witnesses reported low visibility, fog and rain on the day of the crash.
NTSB: ‘Unusual weather pattern’ reported before tour chopper crash on Kauai that killed 7