Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

NTSB: ‘Unusual weather pattern’ reported before tour chopper crash on Kauai that killed 7

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal investigators said low visibility was reported when a helicopter crashed on Kauai two years ago, killing seven people.

A new report from the National Transportation Safety Board said “an unusual weather pattern” brought fog and rain, hindering visibility when a helicopter was touring the Na Pali Coast in December 2019.

Officials said the aircraft crashed into the mountainside, killing all members onboard — including the pilot, Paul Matero, and six passengers who were visiting the island.

A toxicology report did not find drugs in the pilot’s system.

There is still no word on what caused the crash.

NTSB said a final report will be released at a later date.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nai Ni Chen was respected and known for her work in dance.
World-renowned dancer dies in apparent drowning off Oahu
The Queen’s Medical Center is investigating seven possible cases of the Omicron mutation among...
7 possible Omicron cases found among Queen’s-Punchbowl staff, a patient
Hospital / HNN File
Hawaii health experts: Rising number of COVID cases is worrisome, but vaccinations will help
Former Police Chief Susan Ballard's deposition under oath.
Ex-HPD chief admits she had no evidence of overtime abuse against union leader
It's been a week since Burness and her teen kids checked into a hotel room in Waikiki. She was...
‘Nothing is normal’: Displaced military families face uncertainty as water crisis continues

Latest News

It is the first time a Maui police chief and top deputy chief come from out of state.
New Maui police chief and deputy chief have 137 vacancies to fill, eager to get started
Campaign 2022: The First Conversation
WATCH: HNN presents ‘Campaign 2022: The First Conversation’ on air and online
DOH water sampling
Trace levels of petroleum detected in 5 samples collected from Navy system’s taps
Trace levels of petroleum detected in 5 samples collected from Navy system’s taps
Trace levels of petroleum detected in 5 samples collected from Navy system’s taps