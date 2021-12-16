NTSB: ‘Unusual weather pattern’ reported before tour chopper crash on Kauai that killed 7
Published: Dec. 15, 2021
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal investigators said low visibility was reported when a helicopter crashed on Kauai two years ago, killing seven people.
A new report from the National Transportation Safety Board said “an unusual weather pattern” brought fog and rain, hindering visibility when a helicopter was touring the Na Pali Coast in December 2019.
Officials said the aircraft crashed into the mountainside, killing all members onboard — including the pilot, Paul Matero, and six passengers who were visiting the island.
A toxicology report did not find drugs in the pilot’s system.
There is still no word on what caused the crash.
NTSB said a final report will be released at a later date.
