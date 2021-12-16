New Maui police chief and deputy chief have 137 vacancies to fill, eager to get started

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s new police chief and deputy police chief took their oaths of office Wednesday morning.

“It’s an incredible career and the ability to impact and to do stuff, you don’t realize it, but sometimes you do something, and it may be this big, but to others, it means so much,” said newly sworn in Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.

With his right hand raised high above his head, Pelletier swore to serve and protect his new community.

“I will faithfully discharge my duties as chief of police for the county of Maui, state of Hawaii, to the best of my ability so help me God,” Pelletier said during the ceremony.

Born in Buffalo, New York, Pelletier is a third-generation police officer.

He served the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for 22 years. He was a sergeant in the Gang Unit and led the SWAT and K-9 teams.

He now leads 307 Maui police officers.

His deputy, Charles Hank III, is a former Assistant Sheriff with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. With more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, Hank said his biggest challenge is being the newcomer.

It is the first time a Maui police chief and top deputy chief come from out of state.

“A lot of times people aren’t comfortable with change,” said newly sworn in MPD Deputy Chief Charles Hank III. “When there is change, you have to manage that the right way. I’ve already thought about the best way to deal with that, to overcome that, and that’s to improve communication. We can’t overcommunicate. Talk less, listen more.”

Maui County leaders agree.

“I’m hoping the chief and the new deputy chief will be able to adapt to our island style because they come from the big city,” said Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee.

With 137 vacant positions to fill, the two men have several challenges ahead – but eager to get started.

“What’s more exciting, what’s more energizing, what’s more special than the future of our community? The future of our families? So yeah, I’m absolutely passionate and driven because I know our best days are ahead of us,” Pelletier said.

