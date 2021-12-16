Tributes
Man, 20, critically injured after being hit by truck while riding skateboard in Kamuela

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by a truck while riding his skateboard in Kamuela on Wednesday night, according to police on Hawaii Island.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Puanuanu Place.

Police said the pickup truck was heading westbound on the highway when it struck the skateboarder, who was riding in the same direction.

The skateboarder, a Kamuela resident, was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

