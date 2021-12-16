Looking for a four-legged friend? Don’t fall for these popular online pet scams

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lisa Boteilho wanted more joy in her life when she went online looking for a Boston terrier. Her father died of cancer this summer.

“I just wanted to, you know, be happy,” Boteilho said. “And puppies make you happy.”

A Google search led her to a website for a Texas breeder. They asked her for a deposit through an online payment app.

She first gave them $250. Then more fees started popping up for insurance and shipping.

After $900, communication stopped.

“I felt this is really terrible for people to do this to someone that really, really wanted a dog,” Boteilho said.

She tried looking for a dog again. This time with someone she met someone on Facebook who claimed to be from Hawaii. She lost another $200.

“I don’t wish it on anybody,” she said.

“What’s really sad with a pet scam is that it plays on our emotions,” said Roseann Freitas, communications and public relations manager with the Better Business Bureau.

She said a lot of people are falling for this.

“Online purchasing is the top scam,” Freitas said. “And of those reports, 35% of them involve a pet.”

She says buyers should watch for extremely low prices or payments using gift cards or cryptocurrency. Even cash apps like Venmo and Zelle are risky because payments cannot always be tracked.

Freitas recommends seeing the pet in person. Scammers will often use COVID as an excuse not to meet. She said to try for a real-time video chat.

“Do a search of it on bbb.org,” Freitas suggested. “Or even put in the Google browser the company’s name and put the word ‘scam’ behind it. Because people will have reported it.”

Freitas also suggests Googling the image to see if the pet has been on other sites. Oftentimes, scammers will take pictures from legitimate breeders.

But more than $1,000 later, there is a happy ending to Boteilho’s story.

She ended up rescuing a puppy from the Big Island.

“Her name is Marie,” Boteilho said, holding up the puppy to her camera during a Zoom interview. “She’s very pleasant and loving.”

The Hawaiian Humane Society said there are plenty of animals that need permanent homes this time of year.

“You can come to campus and you can meet that animal before you make a decision,” said Jessica Tronoski, Hawaiian Humane Society’s communication manager.

Tronoski said there are holiday specials right now. Through Dec. 23, adoption fees are just $12, excluding puppies.

In the end, Boteilho’s found the perfect dog. She just hopes that others will have a more affordable journey to find theirs.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.