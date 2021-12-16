Kids will be in the pilot seat in this new state-of-the-art learning center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Licensed pilot William “Spin” Spincola knows his way around an airplane. Now he’s teaching students about flight, but not with props.

He’s using a real Cessna 150B.

“Then they’ll get inside the aircraft. They’ll step up inside. They’ll check the yoke, make sure that it moves correctly,” he said.

Spincola is the education manager at the brand new Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s Aviation Learning Center on Ford Island, where students find out what it takes to fly.

“We teach them pilotage, looking at the map and finding out where these waypoints are,” he said.

“Then they measure their distance and determine mathematically how long the flight’s going to be and what time they should arrive at their destination.”

The center cost $3.2 million to construct and outfit.

There’s an airplane hangar for the Cessna aircraft and a learning lab with work stations that cover all aspects of flight. The centerpiece is a flight room outfitted with professional grade flight simulators.

Elissa Lines, the museum’s executive director, said the center is a big step up.

“We had a learning lab that was inside the museum with a desktop computer, which is a little bit different than sitting down in what feels like the cockpit of an aircraft,” she said.

There’s a growing shortage in the aviation industry, from pilots to mechanics. Lines wants to help fill the void by giving students hands-on flight experiences that may spark their interest.

“They might find they have a skill they knew nothing about, and then realize these are achievable careers,” she said.

The goal is to work with up to 6,000 students during the school year.

“The best scenario would be they’re here in the third and fourth grade, they’re here in middle school, then we get them before they graduate from high school,” Spincola said.

In January, the Aviation Learning Center will open its doors to schools statewide.

“We also have the support from a local foundation, the Freeman Foundation. We can provide free transportation to help the school groups get here,” Lines said.

The building that houses the center was originally used by the military to train pilots. Now its serving another mission.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.