Hawaii’s De Laura, Tagovailoa headline 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year finalists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday their seven finalists for the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.

The Award is presented annually to a college football player of Polynesian ancestry that excels both on and off of the field of play.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award showcases the tremendous impact of our Polynesian student athletes in college football,” Chairman and Co-Founder Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “We congratulate the finalists on an incredible season and look forward to following their continued success.”

This year’s finalist includes former Saint Louis and current Washington State quarterback Jayden De Laura, along with Maryland signal caller Taulia Tagovailoa — younger brother of former recipient of this award, Tua Tagovailoa.

Rounding out the list is Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, Utah defensive end Mika Tafua and Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren.

The group of seven were selected from over 80 candidates by the Polynesian Football Selection Committee, which is made up of Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductees, Hall of Fame coaches and members of the media.

The 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year winner will be announced on December 22nd, with a formal presentation to be held in January during the 2022 Polynesian Bowl.

2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award finalists

DANIEL FAALELE (University of Minnesota) Offensive Tackle … Senior … Samoan Ancestry … All-Big Ten Conference Selection … Born in Melbourne, Australia.

HASKELL GARRETT (Ohio State University) Defensive Tackle … Senior … Samoan Ancestry … All-Big Ten Conference Selection … 22 tackles (12 solo) … 5.5 sacks … 2 fumble recoveries … Born in Burlington, Vermont.

JAYDEN DE LAURA (Washington State University) Quarterback … Sophomore … Hawaiian Ancestry … Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year … 220 completions … 2,751 passing yards … 23 TDs … Led Pac-12 Conference in Passing Yards and Passing TDs … 2020 Polynesian Bowl All-Star … Born in Honolulu, HI.

NOAH SEWELL (University of Oregon) Linebacker … Freshman … Samoan Ancestry … All-Pac-12 Conference Selection … 106 total tackles (51 solo) … 4 sacks … 2 FF … 1 INT … 2020 Polynesian Bowl All-Star … Born in Malaeimi, American Samoa.

MIKA TAFUA (University of Utah) Defensive End … Junior … Samoan Ancestry … All-Pac-12 Conference Selection … Pac-12 leader in sacks with 9.5 … Pac-12 leader in total pressures with 74 … Born in Laie, HI.

TAULIA TAGOVAILOA (University of Maryland) Quarterback … Junior … Samoan Ancestry … All-Big Ten Conference Selection … Set Maryland Single Season Passing Record … 308 completions … 3,595 yards passing … 24 TDs… 2019 Polynesian Bowl All-Star … Born in ‘Ewa Beach, HI.

JAYLEN WARREN (Oklahoma State University) Running Back … Senior … Samoan & Tongan Ancestry … All-Big 12 Conference Selection … 237 carries … 1,134 yards … 11 rushing TDs … Born in Salt Lake City, UT.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.