Hawaii football signs nine new ‘Bows on early signing day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At the end of the 2021 season, the Rainbow Warriors football team will begin a new era.

With multiple key players are either graduating or transferring including former starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, but with today’s signings head coach Todd Graham says this is the first step in building a championship caliber team.

“Great day for us, so so excited to welcome these young men to our family and it was just, it was so awesome to have official visits.” Coach Graham told reporters.

UH signed nine new ‘Bows this morning, head lined by pair of 3-star recruits in Cal transfer Chigozie Anusiem and Iowa State transfer Virdel Edwards — adding to a secondary unit that was the most effected by this season’s departures.

The ‘Bows also signed additional offensive and defensive linemen, creating more depth in the trenches going into 2022.

Graham saying that it was easier to make these additions to the squad after having in-person visits on campus, something that was axed during last year’s Covid season.

“We try to have the young men that are coming in here spend as much time as they can with our players.” Coach Graham said. “I think thats the best way to do it and so that’s what’s so dramatically different from what it was last year.”

Graham also emphasized the importance of recruiting local, signing Saint Louis standouts Kona Moore and Ethan Spencer.

“What I said from the word go is to be able to recruit and project to keep those guys that fit who we are and want to represent this university, keeping those guys here and busting our tail to do that.” Coach Graham Said. “That’s our focus and so I was very pleased to today to get to add these guys to this class.”

Also likely staying home is Saint Louis quarterback AJ Biano, who is verbally committed to the ‘Bows.

Coach Graham also says they expect to sign more players in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.