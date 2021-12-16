Tributes
Hawaii reports 395 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths amid lab reporting issue

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 395 new coronavirus infections and two additional fatalities.

According to the state Department of Health, Thursday’s count includes 130 cases not previously reported due to an “interruption with the electronic laboratory reporting system.”

The backlogged cases are from specimens analyzed between Nov. 28 and Dec. 13, DOH said.

The latest number of infections brings the statewide total to 90,270.

Meanwhile, the state also confirmed two new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,065.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 2,169 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 295 were on Oahu
  • 55 were on Hawaii Island
  • 26 were on Maui
  • 7 were on Kauai
  • 1 was on Molokai

There were also 11 people diagnosed out of state.

Despite the lab reporting issues, Hawaii has been seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, mirroring what’s happening on the mainland and around the world.

While COVID cases in Hawaii have jumped 120% since Thanksgiving, the latest uptick hasn’t resulted an increase in hospitalizations. But state leaders are still bracing for a spike in new admissions soon.

At this point, it’s not clear whether the Omicron variant is having an impact.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 73.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 78.5% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

