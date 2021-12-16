Having saved hundreds over the decades, city lifeguard retires after 36 years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime city lifeguard is retiring after 36 years of service.

Ramses “Kucho” Rosa is an Ocean Safety Rescue jet ski operator and is known for patrolling the south shore surf line over the decades.

Officials said during his many years of service, Rosa has saved hundreds of surfers, swimmers, paddlers and other beachgoers.

Rosa first joined the city as an entry-level lifeguard in 1986 and was promoted to be a rescue ski operator 10 years later.

He is also one of 51 lifeguards who are qualified as an emergency medical technician and is able to operate rescue jet skis to save those caught in the surf.

In honor of his tireless and courageous service, Mayor Rick Blangiardi named Dec. 18 “Water Safety Officer II Ramses ‘Kucho’ Rosa Day.”

Rosa’s last day on the job is Saturday.

