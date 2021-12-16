Forecast: Stronger winds return this weekend plus a wetter pattern possible for windward and mauka neighborhoods - next week as more showers hitch a ride on our winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be backing down through Friday before a boost in the trade winds this weekend. Trade winds are expected to gradually strengthen Friday through Saturday, as a strong surface high sets up north of the islands. Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward areas into the weekend. A wet trade wind pattern is expected early next week aided by an upper level low west and south of the islands.

Trades will trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction through the second half of the week, then become strong out of the east late in the weekend through early next week as high pressure builds to the north. Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward locations into the weekend. Although confidence remains low at this point, a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west. Heavy pockets of rain possible if a disturbance pinches off of the jet stream.

Let’s talk surf: A small to moderate, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive tomorrow, which will keep elevated surf along north and west facing shores. The current north swell will become more easterly tomorrow, which combined with the trade wind swell could boost surf heights along east facing shores. A slightly larger long period northwest swell is expected Friday through Sunday.

