Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Stronger winds return this weekend plus a wetter pattern possible for windward and mauka neighborhoods - next week as more showers hitch a ride on our winds

By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be backing down through Friday before a boost in the trade winds this weekend. Trade winds are expected to gradually strengthen Friday through Saturday, as a strong surface high sets up north of the islands. Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward areas into the weekend. A wet trade wind pattern is expected early next week aided by an upper level low west and south of the islands.

Trades will trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction through the second half of the week, then become strong out of the east late in the weekend through early next week as high pressure builds to the north. Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward locations into the weekend. Although confidence remains low at this point, a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west. Heavy pockets of rain possible if a disturbance pinches off of the jet stream.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Let’s talk surf: A small to moderate, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive tomorrow, which will keep elevated surf along north and west facing shores. The current north swell will become more easterly tomorrow, which combined with the trade wind swell could boost surf heights along east facing shores. A slightly larger long period northwest swell is expected Friday through Sunday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tracking passing trade wind showers
Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Tracking more showers next week that may be heavy at times, depending on a possible storm to...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Tracking lighter trade winds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Most Read

Dayten Gouveia
Teen defying odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on HPD officers
Acting Deputy Fire Chief Sheldon Hao has been named new HFD chief.
New Honolulu fire chief named after months-long search
Seventeen health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit in New York...
As COVID cases rise, Hawaii leaders brace for another surge in hospitalizations
It's been a week since Burness and her teen kids checked into a hotel room in Waikiki. She was...
‘Nothing is normal’: Displaced military families face uncertainty as water crisis continues
An NTSB report said witnesses reported low visibility, fog and rain on the day of the crash.
NTSB: ‘Unusual weather pattern’ reported before tour chopper crash on Kauai that killed 7

Latest News

Tracking lighter trade winds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers today, stronger winds with more showers for the...
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers today, stronger winds with more showers for the weekend
Tracking more showers next week that may be heavy at times, depending on a possible storm to...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, December 15, 2021