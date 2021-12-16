Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers today, stronger winds with more showers for the weekend

Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers today, stronger winds with more showers for the...
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers today, stronger winds with more showers for the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drying trend is expected through the second half of the week as the band of moisture diminishes, however scattered showers linger over a few spots. Another batch of showers is approaching from the east, it’s forecast to move through the state tonight. Trades will briefly trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction Thursday through Saturday, before becoming strong out of the east late Saturday through early next week as high pressure builds to the north. A return of a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.

Another slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday and linger into Saturday. A moderate sized northwest swell is expected early next week. Surf could approach advisory levels this weekend or early next week as a result.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acting Deputy Fire Chief Sheldon Hao has been named new HFD chief.
New Honolulu fire chief named after months-long search
It's been a week since Burness and her teen kids checked into a hotel room in Waikiki. She was...
‘Nothing is normal’: Displaced military families face uncertainty as water crisis continues
Dayten Gouveia
Teen defying odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on HPD officers
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 5 new COVID deaths, 282 additional infections
Seventeen health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit in New York...
As COVID cases rise, Hawaii leaders brace for another surge in hospitalizations

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Winds begin to back down, tracking some passing showers and more leeward sunshine; possible heavy rain next week
Tracking more showers next week that may be heavy at times, depending on a possible storm to...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Wet and blustery conditions continue, but drier weather ahead