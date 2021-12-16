Forecast: Lighter winds, spotty showers ahead of blustery, wet weather this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drying trend is expected through the second half of the week as the band of moisture diminishes; however, scattered showers linger over a few spots.

Another batch of showers is approaching from the east, it’s forecast to move through the state Thursday night.

Trades will briefly trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction Thursday through Saturday, before becoming strong out of the east late Saturday through early next week as high pressure builds to the north.

A return of a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.

Another slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday and linger into Saturday.

A moderate sized northwest swell is expected early next week. Surf could approach advisory levels this weekend or early next week as a result.

