Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Lighter winds, spotty showers ahead of blustery, wet weather this weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drying trend is expected through the second half of the week as the band of moisture diminishes; however, scattered showers linger over a few spots.

Another batch of showers is approaching from the east, it’s forecast to move through the state Thursday night.

Trades will briefly trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction Thursday through Saturday, before becoming strong out of the east late Saturday through early next week as high pressure builds to the north.

A return of a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Another slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday and linger into Saturday.

A moderate sized northwest swell is expected early next week. Surf could approach advisory levels this weekend or early next week as a result.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021

Most Read

Acting Deputy Fire Chief Sheldon Hao has been named new HFD chief.
New Honolulu fire chief named after months-long search
It's been a week since Burness and her teen kids checked into a hotel room in Waikiki. She was...
‘Nothing is normal’: Displaced military families face uncertainty as water crisis continues
Dayten Gouveia
Teen defying odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on HPD officers
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 5 new COVID deaths, 282 additional infections
Seventeen health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit in New York...
As COVID cases rise, Hawaii leaders brace for another surge in hospitalizations

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 16, 2021)
This photo is reported to be water from the tap at a military housing community.
Board of Water Supply experts cast doubt on Navy’s plan to flush fuel contaminated water
Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Congress calls for relocation of Red Hill tanks as part of new defense spending bill
Officials say he's saved hundreds of beachgoers over the decades.
Having saved hundreds over the decades, city lifeguard retires after 36 years