Firefighters, Coast Guard search for snorkeler who went missing in waters off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a snorkeler who went missing off of Chang’s Beach in Makena.

The Maui Fire Department said they received a report of a missing 62-year-old man from Wisconsin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said he was wearing a full-face snorkel mask and conditions in the area were choppy at the time.

During a search mission on Wednesday, officials said rescue divers had to exit the water when a large tiger shark was spotted in the area.

Authorities said a fin, mask and snorkel were later found in the water nearby.

