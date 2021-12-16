Tributes
Firefighters, Coast Guard search for snorkeler who went missing in waters off Maui

Authorities said the man was wearing a full-face snorkel mask and conditions in the area were...
Authorities said the man was wearing a full-face snorkel mask and conditions in the area were choppy at the time.(_)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a snorkeler who went missing off of Chang’s Beach in Makena.

The Maui Fire Department said they received a report of a missing 62-year-old man from Wisconsin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said he was wearing a full-face snorkel mask and conditions in the area were choppy at the time.

During a search mission on Wednesday, officials said rescue divers had to exit the water when a large tiger shark was spotted in the area.

Authorities said a fin, mask and snorkel were later found in the water nearby.

This story will be updated.

