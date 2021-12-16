Tributes
Episode 92: This Is Christmas with Jasmine Trias

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former American Idol star Jasmine Trias and her husband, British Royal Command performer Ben Stone join us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

The couple have made a home in Las Vegas where they are currently starring in a new holiday production at the Venetian Resort called “This is Christmas”!

The Maryknoll graduate shares how Hawaii played a big role in her journey to the national stage and offers advice for aspiring young women looking to break through in the music world.

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

