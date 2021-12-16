Episode 92: This Is Christmas with Jasmine Trias

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former American Idol star Jasmine Trias and her husband, British Royal Command performer Ben Stone join us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

The couple have made a home in Las Vegas where they are currently starring in a new holiday production at the Venetian Resort called “This is Christmas”!

The Maryknoll graduate shares how Hawaii played a big role in her journey to the national stage and offers advice for aspiring young women looking to break through in the music world.

