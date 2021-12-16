Courtesy access to gyms offered to those impacted by Navy water crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 24 Hour Fitness is opening up three facilities to those impacted by the Navy’s tainted water crisis.

In December, all residents ― regardless of membership status ― are being welcomed to:

24 Hour Fitness Pearl City

24 Hour Fitness Mililani

and 24 Hour Fitness Kapolei Parkway

“This has been a trying time for many of our local residents, particularly with the holiday season quickly approaching,” said Barnaby Smith, 24 Hour Fitness district manager.

“We hope to offer residents a clean and safe place to shower, work out, or just relax.”

The courtesy access is available to those 12 and up. If you’re going, bring your own towel for use of the locker room showers. You’ll also need to wear a mask while at the gym.

For more information, go to www.24hourfitness.com

