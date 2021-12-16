Tributes
Congress calls for relocation of Red Hill tanks as part of new defense spending bill

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As part of a new defense spending bill passed by the US Congress on Wednesday, lawmakers are directing the military to explore alternatives to the Red Hill fuel storage facility.

Among the proposals is the possibility of moving the fuel tanks out of Hawaii.

The measure also calls for an independent inspection from an expert at the American Petroleum Institute.

Despite these calls, the bill does not provide additional funding for reinforcing, moving or draining the tanks.

A 2018 study said replacing the facility would cost about $10 billion.

The $768 billion-bill also reforms military sexual assault investigations and prosecutions and improves military readiness and quality of life for troops.

